Nine Exchange Locations To Host NFL ProCamps for Military Kids

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Procter & Gamble will host NFL ProCamps for military kids at nine Exchange locations in the continental United States.



Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Fort Bragg, Fort Riley, Kirtland Air Force Base, Fort Hood, Fort Lee, the Air Force Academy, Langley Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson won the opportunity to host a camp in collaboration with the Defense Commissary Agency in a display contest sponsored by Procter & Gamble. Criteria for winning the contest included increasing sales numbers and producing a creative display in stores during the contest period.



ProCamps in the continental United States kick off on June 22 at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston with NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and former NFL running back Jamaal Charles. Other NFL players hosting camps are Andrew Beck, Devin Lloyd, Graham Gano, Jonathan Allen, Malcolm Perry and Marquez Callaway.



“The Exchange is excited to participate in the NFL ProCamps for a fourth summer,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The camps give military kids a safe and fun fitness experience to kick off their summer break.”



Military kids, including dependents of active-duty service members, retirees and Department of Defense civilians, in grades 1-8 can register for camps at their local Exchange or commissary to take part in the camps. Camp participants will take home P&G samples, water bottle, camp T-shirt and an autograph card. Lunch will be provided each day after camp. Water and healthy snacks will also be available during the event.



For additional information on the scheduled ProCamps, contact your local participating Exchange.



