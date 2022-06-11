200-plus participants endure tough obstacles in trail run event at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Participants in the Down & Dirty Trail Run navigate an obstacle June 11, 2022, at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants in the Down & Dirty Trail Run navigate an obstacle June 11, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The trail run had more than 200 participants and each participant earned a medal for completing the arduous course. (Photo by Liz Faber/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Two-hundred and fourteen people tested their physical stamina as they endured 14 difficult obstacles during the Fort McCoy Down & Dirty Trail Run on June 11 at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area on post.



“This was a great turnout for this event,” said Marketing Director Liz Faber with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation — the directorate that organized the event. “This trail run is one of the most difficult we ever had, and the participants did great.”



The 14 obstacles were set up over a 1.5-mile course.



“The physical obstacles are hard enough to get through,” Faber said. “Add to that the water and mud they had to go through as well. It wasn’t easy.”



DFMWR staff worked many hours to get the mud run course established. Faber said they wanted to get it right. This trail run also was the first of its kind in several years on post due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Participants included adults and children. The cost to participate was $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 10 and under.



Events such as the Down & Dirty Trail Run are made possible by members of Fort McCoy’s workforce. Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, visited Fort McCoy from April 25-27 and said he appreciated the chance to visit the installation, and he appreciates the people who work at the installation making things happen.



“I would just go back to say that it's a super welcoming place to come to,” Sullivan said in an end-of-visit interview. “Everyone I encountered across the entire trip had a positive attitude and was passionate about what they were doing. They’re focused on how they can improve the processes here at Fort McCoy.”



Any future trail runs are still to be determined. Learn more about DFMWR activities and programs by visiting the DFMWR website at https://mccoy.armymwr.com, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.