2-121 Urban Operations

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker | U.S. Army Georgia National Guardsmen with the Griffin-based 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stack against a wall in preparation for assault during 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga, June 18, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker

Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Newnan-based Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment and the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, both with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducted an urban operation with a focus on breaching doors and clearing rooms during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 18, 2022.



The U.S. Army National Guard's Program, XCTC, is meant to enable brigade combat teams to achieve trained the platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight and win battles worldwide.



Training in urban operations provides unit commander's the ability to ensure Soldiers are ready and capable of carrying out their assigned mission and establishes internal procedures for operations, education and training at the platoon level.



"Historically, urban warfare has actually been more common than rural warfare," said retired Lt. Col. Louis DiMarco, an assistant professor of military history at the Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. "The transition to urban warfare came around the time of Napoleon Bonaparte in the late 1700s and early 1800s."



Over time, the Army has successfully evolved, improved and executed many urban operations.



"I feel like this training prepares me and improves my readiness by giving me that real-world effect without being outside the wire," said Spc. Josiah Pierce, combat engineer, Bravo Company, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion. "We get all the necessary training and learn the value of being patient."



XCTC provides the opportunity to train how they fight. Soldiers are confident in their capabilities.



"We want to be proficient in our squad and platoon operations," said Cadet Michael Sandrin, acting platoon leader, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment. "When we go to further training missions, stateside and deployments overseas, we're more than proficient in operating as a platoon with other units."



Synergy is vital to the Army, and it is imperative to work with other troops to complete the mission.



"We've worked with our units along with other units since XCTC has started," said Pierce. "It gives us the experience of getting to know and understand the chemistry of different people."



One of the Army's core values is Personal Courage. Throughout the Army's history, Soldier's faced a myriad of situations where Soldiers of all ranks needed to overcome adverse challenges to complete their mission. These same challenges promote character, competence and camaraderie.



"This is a huge leadership opportunity," said Sandrin. "Even for Privates and Specialists, they will have the opportunity to be team leaders and complete missions side by side with everyone."



Sandrin, a University of North Georgia cadet, said this was his first real opportunity to lead a platoon. He was grateful for the experience he had received so far.



Conducting hasty missions like this during XCTC allows new Soldiers to get an experience that they never thought they would and other Soldiers the chance to improve their already learned skills.



"This is my first time at XCTC," said Spc. Dallas Montgomery, combat engineer, Bravo Company, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion. "It has been a great learning experience for me and even though I'm not proficient in every skill, I feel confident I will be."