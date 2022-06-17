NUWC Division Newport engineer earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Photo By Richard Allen | Marie Bussiere, digital transformation executive for Deputy Assistant, Secretary of...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Marie Bussiere, digital transformation executive for Deputy Assistant, Secretary of the Navy Research, Development Test and Engineering, has earned the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy. Bussiere was honored for her achievements as head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department from 2012-21. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Marie Bussiere, digital transformation executive for Deputy Assistant, Secretary of the Navy Research, Development Test and Engineering (DASN RDT&E), has earned the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy.



Bussiere, a Rhode Island resident, was honored for her achievements as head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department from 2012-21.



“She has excelled in multiple technical roles throughout her 34-year at Division Newport,” the award states. “Beyond her exemplary leadership in realigning and adjusting her department’s workforce at Division Newport to meet customer demand, Bussiere’s influence was felt Navy wide.”



Bussiere led digital transformation across the Navy enterprise with the cutting-edge AN/BYG-1 Virtual Twin Project, in which her team developed and deployed a virtualized combat system on a Block III Virginia-class submarine and launched advanced capability exercise torpedoes and a Tomahawk missile at sea in September 2020. Bussiere oversaw the virtualization of multiple submarine combat system subsystems, including Submarine Trainers, Submarine Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise System, Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System and Mission Distribution System, AN/BYG-1 Combat Control System Virtual Twin, and Submarine Warfare Federated Tactical System components.



As a department head, Bussiere was responsible for planning, directing and conducting a full spectrum program for submarine combat systems and combat control systems and where she led approximately 580 scientists, engineers and staff conducting applied research; exploratory and advanced development; systems analysis, design, engineering, and acquisition; test and evaluation; logistics engineering; fleet introduction; and in-service engineering support.



She began her career as a co-op student at NUWC Division Newport in 1988 as an engineering technician in the Trident Command and Control Systems Maintenance Activity. She split her time between work and attending the University of Rhode Island, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1991. Following graduation from URI, she was hired as an electronics engineer in the Combat System Department. While working full time, she earned a Master of Business Administration from Salve Regina University in 2000 and received a diploma from the Naval War College. She also earned a Cybersecurity Fundamentals certificate from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. In 2015, she was promoted to principal technical manager, a senior scientific technical manager position.



In her new role, as the digital transformation executive at DASN RDT&E, Bussiere will oversee “world-class experts” in their fields in the execution of the Navy's warfighting portfolio focused on threat engineering, digital modeling and mission engineering and analysis. Her office is charged with providing highly advanced and/or unprecedented technical guidance and recommendations to ASN (RD&A) chief engineers, delivering credible and timely System of Systems standards and guidelines.



With a focus on strengthening partnerships to enhance systems engineering, modeling and analysis capabilities across the Navy, and moving towards an integrated Digital environment in support of the Navy's digital engineering strategy, Bussiere will oversee specific projects to include building the digital battlespace, Aggregated Digital Ecosystem for Naval Advantage (ADENA).



Bussiere will receive her award on June 23 during the command’s annual awards ceremony.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



