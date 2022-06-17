First troops stay at recently completed transient troops training barracks at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Vehicles for troops are located outside the first of several four-story transient...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Vehicles for troops are located outside the first of several four-story transient training troops barracks June 9, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The new barracks was officially opened for use in May 2022 by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works and the first troops to stay in it started in early June 2022. A $20.6 million contract was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, Inc., in September 2019 to build the barracks, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy which managed the project. The barracks, which is built in the 1600 block on the Fort McCoy cantonment area, is different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Troops at Fort McCoy for training in early June were among the first troops to take advantage of the newly opened transient training troops barracks in the 1600 block at Fort McCoy.



The barracks was officially opened during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on post May 18.



A $20.6 million contract was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, Inc., in September 2019 to build the barracks, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy which managed the project. The barracks, which is built in the 1600 block on the cantonment area, is different than traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.



Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, Fort McCoy senior commander and commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, praised the opening of the new facility during that ribbon-cutting ceremony.



“As you can see behind me, these barracks are quite different from all the other traditional barracks,” Guthrie said. “Projects like the transient training barracks (here) are a direct result of community support and especially the support of elected officials. They enhance the ability of the Army, and especially the Army Reserve, to train here at Fort McCoy.



“One of the Army Reserve’s, and therefore one of my top priorities, is our people,” Guthrie said. “The completion of this new barracks is one example of taking care of our Soldiers.”



Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) accepted the building from the Army Corps of Engineers on April 1. DPW Master Planner Brian Harrie, who has been a part of the project all along, said the new barracks is part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future.



“This barracks building is constructed on the west side of the site, near the recently constructed dining facility 1672 and has ample parking and other amenities,” Harrie said.



The project also was the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is for four barracks overall with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said in 2019. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the commissary, Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, visited Fort McCoy from April 25-27 and also toured the new barracks that is now open. He said it was impressive.



“I did have an opportunity to actually walk through the new barracks, and it is state-of-the-art,” Sullivan said. “I think it’s a good design, especially how they have essentially four different bays on each floor. … We’ve been working at our level to engage with Headquarters, Department of the Army, and also congressional staffers and members to emphasize the importance of these barracks projects here at Fort McCoy. I (also) think the garrison command team and others here at Fort McCoy have done a fabulous job engaging with the community and congressional members to get their support.”



Units wishing to utilize the new facility should contact the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



