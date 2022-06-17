Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: June thunderstorm approaches Fort McCoy

    June thunderstorm approaches Fort McCoy

    Lightning strikes flash June 15, 2022, as a thunderstorm front approaches Fort McCoy,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lightning strikes flash June 15, 2022, as a thunderstorm front approaches Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The storm brought more than an inch of rain, some hail, and heavy winds.

    A storm later the same day also brought more rain and in areas less than 20 miles from the post brought tornadoes that damaged homes and brought down trees.

    It was a stormy day throughout Wisconsin that day.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

