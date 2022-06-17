Photo Essay: June thunderstorm approaches Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lightning strikes flash June 15, 2022, as a thunderstorm front approaches Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lightning strikes flash June 15, 2022, as a thunderstorm front approaches Fort McCoy, Wis. The storm brought more than an inch of rain, some hail, and heavy winds. A storm later the same day also brought more rain and in areas less than 20 miles from the post brought tornadoes that damaged homes and brought down trees. It was a stormy day throughout Wisconsin that day. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Lightning strikes flash June 15, 2022, as a thunderstorm front approaches Fort McCoy, Wis.



The storm brought more than an inch of rain, some hail, and heavy winds.



A storm later the same day also brought more rain and in areas less than 20 miles from the post brought tornadoes that damaged homes and brought down trees.



It was a stormy day throughout Wisconsin that day.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



