Photo Essay: C-130 Hercules and a Sunset at Fort McCoy

After a mostly rainy day, a beautiful sunset is shown over Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 15, 2022, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on South Post.



And adding to the scene is a C-130 Hercules aircraft.



The C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the U.S. Air Force's airlift mission.



The aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas.



The C-130 operates throughout the U.S. Air Force, serving with Air Mobility Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces, Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve Command, fulfilling a wide range of operational missions in both peace and war situations.



