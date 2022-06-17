Ford Successfully Completes INSURV, Continues Preparations to Deploy

ATLANTIC OCEAN — On June 17, 2022, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed its Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) special trial, marking the first time a Ford-class ship executed an inspection of this kind.

The INSURV special trial is a congressionally-mandated inspection of U.S. Navy ships. Minimal notice material inspections by INSURV are then conducted every three years to report ship readiness and ensure that all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. During INSURV, more than 180 inspectors embarked Ford, observing and assessing more than 300 demonstrations.

“INSURV is a thorough ship-wide inspection that assesses the material and equipment readiness required to support and sustain combat operations,” said Lt. Cmdr. James Lewis, Ford’s maintenance and material management officer. “The crew’s performance and execution of INSURV is another milestone we can add to the list, proving Ford is ready to support all tasking from the higher headquarters. This inspection is significant because it establishes a baseline for Ford-class, setting the bar for the U.S. Navy’s next generation of aircraft carriers.”

The crew’s preparation prior to the inspection was key in Ford’s successful performance. Leading up to INSURV, the crew conducted in-house evaluations of the ship’s spaces and equipment during three separate Material Assessment Visits (MAV).

“Through three MAVs, we were able to train on all the areas INSURV would assess and identify areas we needed to work on,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Andrew Sanford, from Boulder, Colorado, assigned to Ford’s weapons department. “The amount of effort the crew put into being ready shows our dedication to accomplishing the mission and bringing the ship through the next steps in preparing for deployment.”

The crew worked for more than a year to prepare for the five-day assessment, while simultaneously finishing a six-month planned incremental availability and beginning its basic phase of training for a scheduled deployment in the fall.

“Our outstanding crew took ownership and honored the ship’s motto ‘Integrity at the Helm’ throughout their performance during INSURV,” said Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer. “Their professionalism and attitude in preparing for this assessment was truly inspirational. We are extremely proud of how this crew continues to make history and prepare Ford for its first deployment.”

Immediately following INSURV, Ford will conduct carrier qualifications for student naval aviators in the training command, directly contributing to fleet and aviation readiness as she continues her preparation for deployment.

