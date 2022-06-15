Conference of European Training Centers Brings Leaders Together

Photo By Spc. Christian Carrillo | Senior military leaders from NATO and Partner nations gather to share ideas, improve...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Christian Carrillo | Senior military leaders from NATO and Partner nations gather to share ideas, improve training strategies, and tour the British Army’s simulation center as part of the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) annual Conference of European Training Centers (CETC) at the Sennelager Training Area, Germany, June 14, 2022. The 7ATC-hosted CETC provides an opportunity for NATO allies and partner nations from across Europe to build relationships, discuss approaches to multinational training procedures, and ultimately improve training across the joint force in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo) see less | View Image Page

SENNELAGER TRAINING AREA, Germany (Jun. 15, 2022) -- Senior military leaders from NATO and partner nations across Europe came together to share ideas, improve training strategies, and observe the British Army’s simulation training capabilities as part of the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) annual Conference of European Training Centers (CETC) at the British Army’s Sennelager Training Area in Paderborn, Germany, June 14-15, 2022.

This was the first time the 7ATC-hosted CETC was held at a site outside of a U.S. Army base, and the first time it was held in person since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The aim of the conference is to provide an opportunity for NATO Allies and partner nations from across Europe to build relationships, discuss approaches to multinational training procedures, and develop new ways of working with each other’s strengths to ultimately improve training across the joint force in Europe.

“What we never wanted this to be when we started it in 2016 was a ‘United States Training Center Conference,’” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, 7ATC commander. “We really wanted it to be a European Training Center Conference because what we realized then, and we continue to see now, is there’s not just collective defense but collective training that we’re able to do because of using each other’s resources. Where one has a shortfall, the other has an excess, and the ability to leverage that together really, truly does make us stronger together.”

Approximately 80 military personnel attended both in-person and online to listen to speakers from across the joint force and to discuss ways to improve the quality of multinational training in training centers across Europe.

Some of the topics covered included adapting training based on the lessons taken from the ongoing war in Ukraine, analyzing the effects of deterrence strategies, improving interoperability by addressing logistical challenges in multinational training, sharing training center capabilities, and uniting the joint force towards common goals.

“Within this room there is the military power to defeat anybody,” said British Maj. Gen. Christopher Barry, Director of Land Warfare. “Whether it is in a NATO construct or whether it is in a broader coalition – the resources, the skills, the expertise, the bravery, and the wisdom that exists in the European fighting power is enough to defeat anyone. But the connective power of our forces is only enabled through our training.”

In addition to the organized speaker sessions, attendees were given time for free discussion between themselves to cover additional topics as well as strengthen their relationships.

During the first day, the conference participants also toured the British Army’s simulation center here, which included realistic and modern simulation training modules for various military vehicles. Attendees were also shown a pair of M3 Amphibious Bridging Vehicles, which are used by the British and German armies, amongst others.

Multinational events such as the CETC serve to strengthen members of the joint force in Europe by unifying under common goals, building bonds of trust, and always improving the quality of training.

“It is our job as professional trainers to build the architecture, the processes, the battle rhythm, the trust, and the friendship that allows our forces to prevail,” said Barry. “It enables our forces to get better, it enables our forces to pace the threat, it enables our forces to adapt at the pace of relevance, and it will enable our forces to win on the day of battle.”