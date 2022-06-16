Pride Month Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Alexandria Holder

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

June is federally recognized as Pride Month. The 17th Training Wing recognizes and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, its diversity, and how our members make the force stronger. Each week in June, the 17th TRW highlights service members of different backgrounds and experiences. This week we highlight Tech. Sgt. Alexandria Holder, 517th Training Group global language mentor.



1. What is your job?



I am an Arabic cryptologic language analyst assigned to the 517th Training Group, at the Presidio of Monterey, California, as the first global language mentor.







2. Tell us about your affiliation with the LGBTQ+ Community?



I am a bisexual transgender woman.







3. What does Pride Month mean to you?



Pride Month is an opportunity to remember the past, recognize where we are in the present, and look and plan for the future. We have come a long way and made progress, but there are still too many in our community who do not have a safe and supportive environment. I hope we can learn from our past to help build a better future for everyone.







4. What is an aspect of Pride Month that you feel strongly about?



I feel most strongly about the education that happens during Pride Month. Now is a time for opening up conversations with people and building bridges. This is an opportunity to dispel myths and harmful stereotypes, humanize the LGBTQ+ population with positive representation, and strengthen the connections within our community. I am hopeful that everyone can learn new things about the diversity inherent in humanity. This will help us better understand each other.







5. What LGBTQ+ public or historic figure, past or present, inspires you and why?



Private Albert Cashier was a transgender man that served during the American Civil War. He showed remarkable courage by living as his true self during a time when people had no understanding of what it meant to be transgender. Cashier also showed his patriotism and dedication to our nation during a time of war. His bravery is a great inspiration to me as I have gone through my journey of gender transition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2022 Date Posted: 06.16.2022 16:38 Story ID: 423188 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE , TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride Month Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Alexandria Holder, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.