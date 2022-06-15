1-121st Infantry Regiment Mortars conduct Live-Fire

Photo By Sgt. Victor Everhart | U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers Spc. Seth Fox (left) and Pfc. Kwasi...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Victor Everhart | U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers Spc. Seth Fox (left) and Pfc. Kwasi Fowler (right), indirect fire infantrymen, assigned to the Winder-based A Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, execute fire missions during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga, June 15, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained Platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia. (U.S. Army Georgia National Guard photo by Sgt. Victor Everhart Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Winder-based 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, displayed their skills and knowledge of mortars during live-fire training at the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 15, 2022.



XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight and win battles worldwide.



"We're giving our infantry counterparts a taste of the indirect fire support that's available to them," said Sgt. Jacob Brown, indirect fire infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment. "We're supporting the platoon live-fire with immediate target suppression using our 120mm mortar system."



Mortars were first used as early as 1453 by the Ottomans during the siege of Constantinople. Since then, the system has had various changes, improvements and advancements that have led to the lethal system used by the U.S. Army today.



Indirect fire is aiming and firing a projectile without relying on a direct line of sight between the gun and the target. The mortar round is aimed by calculating azimuth and inclination and may include correcting the aim by observing the fall of the shot and calculating new angles.



"We've trained our Soldiers first on the individual level, and then at team and squad levels," said Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Arthur, mortar platoon sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment. "Platoon live-fire exercises are the culmination of all previous training, and they give the battalion an opportunity to ensure that platoons can successfully complete missions to standard."



During this training, elements from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Alpha Company and Charlie Company participated. They used the M224 60mm mortar system and the M120 120mm mortar system.



"I think it's great to utilize the different mortar systems since it gives our guys on the ground an opportunity to train with the multiple mortar systems as well as syncing all the different pieces of our kit to one beautifully lethal force," said Arthur. "I believe this builds confidence when our guys are clearing areas and potentially need us to help. Knowing we have their back and the efficiency we have with our systems gives us that confidence to perform at a high level."



"I enjoy these types of training," said Pfc. Kwasi Fowler, indirect fire infantryman, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion,121st Infantry Regiment. "I'm still new to the Army and my job, so it's nice to learn and gain experience as a mortarman, not to mention shooting mortars is really fun."