Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base

The 162nd Medical Group (MDG) hosted a 4-day Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and Combat LifeSaver (CLS) course here this week with the goal of eliminating preventable deaths by ensuring all military personnel can provide lifesaving assistance. The nine TCCC and CLS students received in-classroom training during the week and participated in a National Guard Bureau Inspector General “active shooter” exercise on the final day of training to implement their newly learned skills.



TCCC was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense to provide evidence-based, lifesaving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. The four different tiers of TCCC tailor to all U.S. military personnel with no experience up to physicians.



Tier 1 is an All Service Members (ASM) course that will be required by April 2023 then every 36 months and within 12 months of deploying for all members with a non-medical Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC). Tier 2 is the Combat Life Saver (CLS) course, which must be accomplished once by August 2023 and within 12 months of deploying for medical AFCSs that are not medics, nurses or physicians. Tier 3 is the Combat Medic/Corpsman (CMC) Course, and Tier 4 is the Combat Paramedic/Provider (CPP) course, both of which do not have published curriculum or guidance yet.



“We must stress the importance of these basic lifesaving skills, not only in-theater but also in our everyday lives,” said 1st Lt. Ashley Carey, 162 MDG Program Manager.



All TCCC content can be found on www.deployedmedicine.com, and is available to download. Teaching materials are free public content.

