    Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base

    Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base

    MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES
06.16.2022
Story by Maj. Angela Walz 
162nd Wing

    MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Story by Maj. Angela Walz 

    162nd Wing

    The 162nd Medical Group (MDG) hosted a 4-day Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and Combat LifeSaver (CLS) course here this week with the goal of eliminating preventable deaths by ensuring all military personnel can provide lifesaving assistance. The nine TCCC and CLS students received in-classroom training during the week and participated in a National Guard Bureau Inspector General “active shooter” exercise on the final day of training to implement their newly learned skills.

    TCCC was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense to provide evidence-based, lifesaving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. The four different tiers of TCCC tailor to all U.S. military personnel with no experience up to physicians.

    Tier 1 is an All Service Members (ASM) course that will be required by April 2023 then every 36 months and within 12 months of deploying for all members with a non-medical Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC). Tier 2 is the Combat Life Saver (CLS) course, which must be accomplished once by August 2023 and within 12 months of deploying for medical AFCSs that are not medics, nurses or physicians. Tier 3 is the Combat Medic/Corpsman (CMC) Course, and Tier 4 is the Combat Paramedic/Provider (CPP) course, both of which do not have published curriculum or guidance yet.

    “We must stress the importance of these basic lifesaving skills, not only in-theater but also in our everyday lives,” said 1st Lt. Ashley Carey, 162 MDG Program Manager.

    All TCCC content can be found on www.deployedmedicine.com, and is available to download. Teaching materials are free public content.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 16:02
    Story ID: 423181
    Location: MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AZ, US
    Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base, by Maj. Angela Walz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base
    Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base
    Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base
    Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base
    Tucson ANG hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat LifeSaver courses at Morris ANG Base

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    TCCC
    Air Force
    Morris Air National Guard Base

