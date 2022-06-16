Reservists train with 305th Aerial Port Squadron

The 305th Air Mobility Wing hosted reserve Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base to complete their hands-on training as aerial port specialists on Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey May 28 to June 11.



Fourteen Airmen assigned to the 25th Aerial Port Squadron of the 908th Airlift Wing spent two weeks learning from and working alongside their active duty counterparts from the 305th APS.



“Some training that we achieved while at JB MDL was multiple Cargo Deployment Function scenarios in different sections,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christian Neidhamer, 25th APS air transportation craftsman. “We were involved in several passenger movements and helped build and maintain two shipments of sustainment rations.”



The 25th APS Airmen received hands-on training and mission experience, while simultaneously being able to accomplish their initial and proficiency upgrade training.



“The training we received will prepare us for new types of scenarios and challenges we might see when we get the opportunity to deploy,” Neidhamer said. “It will also allow for some members to take the knowledge and experiences back to Maxwell to help enhance our training regimen to increase unit readiness as a whole.”



The 305th APS provided 25th Airmen with access to equipment and facilities that they normally would not have at Maxwell.



“The 305th has been very helpful and thorough in our training,” said Airman 1st Class Angela Haynes, 25th APS air transportation craftsman. “It’s been helpful to get hands-on training with different vehicles and facilities. We normally wouldn’t have access to these vehicles or even a passenger terminal at our home station, so being here is giving us valuable training. It’s different from reading about it in our career development courses.”



The 305th APS conducted hands-on training in several sections of the aerial port career field, including passenger services and airfreight, which included pallet build up, handling, and passenger processing.



“It’s important for the 305th APS to host reserve units like this because it helps decrease the stigma between reserve and active duty Airmen,” said Senior Airman Katelynn Williams, 305th APS security assistant. “It’s great that the 305th can be used to help get everyone fully qualified. It keeps individuals here at the 305th sharp on their knowledge because they not only have to retain it for themselves but for the individuals that they are going to train down the road.”



The 305th APS offers everyday hands-on port training for reserve units like the 25th APS to gain experience and training for real world application. The reserve teams are able to train on aerial port vehicles and equipment like forklifts, trucks, baggage conveyors, 25K Halverson loaders, and 60K Tunner loaders.



“The future of active duty and reserve training looks very bright,” Williams said. “As long as units keep choosing to send their Airmen here [to Joint Base MDL], we will always do our best to make sure that everyone’s needs are met, if not - exceeded.”

