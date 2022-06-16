Fort Sill celebrates Army’s 247th birthday

Photo By Neal Kirmer | As he is prone to do when around young Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires...... read more read more Photo By Neal Kirmer | As he is prone to do when around young Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, left, had 17-year-old Pvt. Gunner Turner, a basic trainee, center right, call his family. The phone call was part of Kamper's 247th Army birthday celebration with Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley, right, and Fort Sill's oldest Soldier, 62-year-old Maj. Felix Kumai, 434th Field Artillery Brigade chaplain. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (June 16, 2022,) — In honor of the Army’s 247th trip around the sun, Fort Sill leadership celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony and a phone call to a young basic trainee’s mother that didn’t go exactly as planned.



As is tradition throughout the Army, a command or post’s youngest and oldest Soldiers come together to cut the cake in celebration of the Army’s birthday June 14. This tradition is a reminder of the generations who have served to keep America strong and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while bridging that gap from the oldest to youngest Soldiers.



“This symbolism is a way for Soldiers to look at our past and thank those who have served and those who will follow in their footsteps,” said Don Herrick, Fort Sill Public Affairs director.



The honor of cutting the cake with a saber went to 17-year-old Pvt. Gunner Turner, a basic trainee and 62-year-old Maj. Felix Kumai, 434th Field Artillery Brigade chaplain.



“It’s just a big honor to be here,” said Turner who joined the Army to follow family traditions. “It’s awesome being a part of this and seeing the history of our Army.”



Most ceremonies in the Army are scripted, including the Army’s birthday celebration. Everything was going according to said script with Col. Michael Kimball, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill chief of staff, giving opening remarks at Snow Hall, Tuesday June 14, 2022.



“There’s a fair amount of symbolism contained in this tradition,” Kimball said. “And we all know this day falls between opportunities to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice — Memorial Day — and to honor those who serve — Veterans Day.”



It was after Kimball led those in attendance, including Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general and Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley, in singing “Happy Birthday” that things went just a hair outside the norms.



Kamper, known for his propensity to have Soldiers call loved ones, stayed true to his reputation and handed Turner a cellphone and asked him to call his mother.



“We’re going a little off script here, but it might be fun,” said Kamper.



After a few moments of ringing and awkward silence, Turner received a text — “In a meeting, call your dad.” The laughter from this text, that most parents have sent at one time or another, blasted through Snow Hall and could probably be heard at least as far as the parking lot.



Turner did indeed call his father who spoke with Kamper at length about Turner and the meaning of the day’s celebrations.



Aside from a short round of phone tag, everything else went as planned with everyone enjoying cake and looking forward to another journey around Sol.