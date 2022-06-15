Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Bowers

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 15, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY-2022.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Bowers, from Tom Bean, Texas, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Bowers is Great Lakes’ security department leading petty officer and kennel master. He has been in the Navy for over 11 years and aboard Great Lakes for a year and a half.

“My peers and Junior Sailors helped me get here and I cannot thank them enough for that,” said Bowers.

As the leading petty officer for the department, Bowers has direct leadership of 44 Master-at-Arms and 40 Civilians and is responsible for mission management and assisting leadership in administrative tasks. As kennel master, he leads three military working dog teams, three handlers, and two kennel support staff as they asses threat vulnerability to effectively deploy their teams. Bowers also serves as the command’s First Class Petty Officer Association president, Family Advocacy Program point of contact, and is a part of NSGL’s command fitness team. He states that his favorite part of his job is mentoring junior Sailors and helping them achieve both personal and professional goals.

“Thank you to my Chain of Command for nominating me this quarter and allowing me to show my potential in a position not normally assigned,” said Bowers.

