Exchange Prepared to Support Military Communities During Hurricane Season

Courtesy Photo | A selection of emergency meals, portable lights, paper towels, batteries, bottled...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A selection of emergency meals, portable lights, paper towels, batteries, bottled water and other hurricane preparedness supplies on display at the Tyndall Air Force Base BX in Florida. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a seventh consecutive year of above-normal hurricane activity, military families can rest assured that the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has their storm preparedness needs covered.



Exchange merchandising teams have boosted distribution centers’ inventory of high-demand supplies, including water, flashlights, batteries, generators and extension cords, ensuring storm essentials are ready to ship to Exchanges at a moment’s notice.



Managers at locations prone to severe weather, meanwhile, monitor forecasts and coordinate with local commands to ensure PXs and BXs are fully prepared to support the community should a major storm occur. Stores have also prepared lists of items they can have shipped to their stores to ensure adequate stock ahead of severe weather.



“The Exchange works around the clock to ensure Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families have everything they need to weather the storm this hurricane season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Our teams have years of experience seeing military communities through severe weather and natural disasters, so service members and their families can rest easy knowing the Exchange will have their six rain or shine.”



The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The Exchange remains vigilant throughout the season through its Disaster Support Group, a team of Exchange leaders worldwide that stays connected 24/7 to ensure every level of the organization is informed of and prepared for approaching storms. The team can meet at a moment’s notice to coordinate a response should severe weather affect any installation.



The Exchange has long supported military communities affected by severe weather. In August 2021, Exchange teams worked together to ensure emergency supplies were available at the Keesler BX, including a freezer trailer in case of a power outage, ahead of Hurricane Ida, which prompted two days of road and facility closures at the installation.



In addition to shipping supplies to stores, the Exchange’s Waco Distribution Center houses mobile field Exchanges—stores on wheels stocked with snacks, beverages and hygiene products—that can be deployed to storm-stricken communities in support of military rescue efforts.



Social media friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military communities prone to severe weather prepare for an above-normal hurricane season. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-27z.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange