Victory Week wraps with a ‘Golden Day’

Fort Jackson’s celebration of 105 years of heritage and history wrapped up with a day of fun and entertainment at Darby Field June 8. The high-lighting event featured the Army’s Golden Knights.



“This week we are celebration the 105th anniversary of Fort Jackson,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, post commanding general. “One hundred and five years ago, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce cobbled together $50,000 and purchased this land on behalf of the U.S. Army as World War I was kicking off. One of 32 post, camps and installations across the southeastern United States, Fort Jackson trained the 81st Division.”



“During World War II it was reopened to train eight divisions. One of which was the 4th Infantry Division that landed on Utah Beach during D-Day that was celebrated here a few days ago on its 78th anniversary. Victory starts here, the gateway to the Army starts here. We also celebrate the 247th birthday of the United States Army.”



As it did during World War I, Fort Jackson continues to transform civilians into combat ready Soldiers. The installation produces over 50% of all Army Soldiers and more than 60% of female Soldiers.



In celebration of the post’s continued history and success, a series of events were held throughout the week to include a post-wide run with country music singer Travis Denning, sports competitions, golf tournament, Fireflies baseball game, and organizational day.



The Army parachute team, the Golden Knights aerial demonstration team made a special appearance from about 4,000 feet.



“This is one of the best ways to interact with the public,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Golden Knights member. “We are glad to be a part of this (celebration.) This is the best job in the Army.”



“We wish you a ‘Golden’ day,” shouted the Knight’s announcer.



After completing their aerial display of flight and smoke, the Knights were on-hand to enjoy a cake cut by Michaelis and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier to celebrate the Army’s 247th birthday.



“Today we cut the cake to celebrate the Army’s birthday, and had an award presentation,” Tavernier said. “We are proud of what we do here.”



They also announced the winners of the sports competitions. This year’s 2022 Victory Week Commander’s Cup winner was the 165th Infantry Brigade. The unit members won the most individual competitions and received a trophy and years’ worth of bragging rights.



Soldiers, civilians, retirees and their Family members were treated to an up-close look at a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and M109A6 Paladin self-propelled artillery. Children could play sports shooting games such as basketball and football while also being able to take refuge from the days heat in an air-conditioned gaming trailer provided by the local U.S.O.



All were able to enjoy a variety of snacks and cold drinks from food trucks while socializing with friend and family before the day’s events came to an end.



“Thank you all for being here,” Michaelis said. “Thank you for being a part of the gateway to the Army and Victory … Starts Here.”