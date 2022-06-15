First direct-commissioned lieutenant colonel joins Army Cyber Corps

The Army Cyber Corps welcomed its first member to receive a direct commission at the rank of lieutenant colonel with the commissioning of Lt. Col. Paul Son at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 13, 2022.
Col. Brian Vile, commandant of the Army Cyber School, presided over Son's commissioning. Son's background includes two decades of experience in intelligence and technology positions with the U.S. government, U.S. defense contractors and global corporations. He will serve as Cybersecurity Operations Officer in U.S. Army Cyber Command's Technical Warfare Center.
The Cyber Direct Commissioning Program offers civilians and military members who possess specific, highly specialized cyber talents, skills, and education an opportunity to be directly appointed as a Cyber officer in the Army, Army National Guard, or Army Reserve.
For more information about the U.S. Army Direct Commissioning Programs, including Cyber, go to https://talent.army.mil/direct-commissioning/
ABOUT ARCYBER: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.
