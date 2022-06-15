Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First direct-commissioned lieutenant colonel joins Army Cyber Corps

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    The Army Cyber Corps welcomed its first member to receive a direct commission at the rank of lieutenant colonel with the commissioning of Lt. Col. Paul Son at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 13, 2022.

    Col. Brian Vile, commandant of the Army Cyber School, presided over Son's commissioning. Son's background includes two decades of experience in intelligence and technology positions with the U.S. government, U.S. defense contractors and global corporations. He will serve as Cybersecurity Operations Officer in U.S. Army Cyber Command's Technical Warfare Center.

    The Cyber Direct Commissioning Program offers civilians and military members who possess specific, highly specialized cyber talents, skills, and education an opportunity to be directly appointed as a Cyber officer in the Army, Army National Guard, or Army Reserve.

    For more information about the U.S. Army Direct Commissioning Programs, including Cyber, go to https://talent.army.mil/direct-commissioning/

    ABOUT ARCYBER: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.

    ARCYBER ON THE WEB: https://www.arcyber.army.mil
    ARCYBER TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ARCYBER
    ARCYBER LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command
    ARMY CYBER ON THE U.S. ARMY WEBSITE: https://www.army.mil/armycyber

    Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil

    Members of the U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard interested in pursuing Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS) or Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) tours or other opportunities with ARCYBER can get more information at https://go.usa.gov/xsZYG

