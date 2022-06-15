First direct-commissioned lieutenant colonel joins Army Cyber Corps

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Cyber School commandant Col. Brian Vile poses for a photo with Lt. Col. Paul...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Cyber School commandant Col. Brian Vile poses for a photo with Lt. Col. Paul Son following the ceremony in which Vile administered the oath of office commissioning Son as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Cyber Corps, at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 13, 2022. Son is the first person to enter the Cyber Corps with a direct commission to the rank of lieutenant colonel. (Photo by Capt. Rebecca Harr) see less | View Image Page

The Army Cyber Corps welcomed its first member to receive a direct commission at the rank of lieutenant colonel with the commissioning of Lt. Col. Paul Son at Fort Gordon, Ga., June 13, 2022.



Col. Brian Vile, commandant of the Army Cyber School, presided over Son's commissioning. Son's background includes two decades of experience in intelligence and technology positions with the U.S. government, U.S. defense contractors and global corporations. He will serve as Cybersecurity Operations Officer in U.S. Army Cyber Command's Technical Warfare Center.



The Cyber Direct Commissioning Program offers civilians and military members who possess specific, highly specialized cyber talents, skills, and education an opportunity to be directly appointed as a Cyber officer in the Army, Army National Guard, or Army Reserve.



For more information about the U.S. Army Direct Commissioning Programs, including Cyber, go to https://talent.army.mil/direct-commissioning/



