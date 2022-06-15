Fuerza Comando Day 2 Standings

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano | A United States team member fires his rifle at targets as part of Fuerzas Comando 2022...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano | A United States team member fires his rifle at targets as part of Fuerzas Comando 2022 Day 2 during an individual assault course in La Venta, Honduras, June 14, 2022. Fuerzas Comando is a Special Operation skills competition and a senior leader seminar supported by SOCSOUTH. The competition enhances SOF regional cooperation and exchanges best practices to combat transnational crime and counter illicit activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano) see less | View Image Page

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Day two kicked off Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022 at the La Venta shooting range in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. National commandos gathered in the early morning sunlight equipped with their weapon kits and live ammunition to be challenged by three tactical relays called Assaulter Stages. Each of the relays tested the combatant’s ability to advance on an enemy, perform under duress and accurately take out targets. In the afternoon, the Sniper event was conducted. Two members from each team displayed their ability to hit targets at long range.



By day’s end, Honduras continued to lead the skills competition at number one, followed by multi-championship winner, Columbia and in the third, the Guatemalans. A significant gain was made by the U.S. team who went from the twelfth ranking to the fifth spot at the end of day two. Other teams that improved their rankings on the second day were Bahamas Brazil, Panama, Jamaica.



Partner nations competing in Fuerzas Comando 2022 are provided the opportunity to learn from each other and refine their unit tactics. By increasing their special operations capabilities, countries become more capable of confronting common threats. For more information, photos, and videos visit our feature page at https:// www.dvidshub.net/feature/FC22 or receive alerts at https://www.dvidshub.net/ alerts/features/5448.