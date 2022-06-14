Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW Airmen show pride at LGBTQ+ panel

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing participated in a discussion panel to ask and answer questions about the LGBTQ+ community at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 10, 2022.

    More than 30 Airmen attended the discussion where five members of the AAFB Pride Committee answered prepared questions and addressed questions from attendees.

    “The reason we have these special observances is to bring about more interaction, more talks about the community and more experiences so people can understand it,” said Tech. Sgt. Skye Slater, the 97th AMW Command Chief’s executive assistant. “Historically, LGBTQ+ members have been pushed to the side and not allowed to have their moment. That’s why we celebrate pride.”

    The panel and members discussed different ways to show support, challenges that members of the community face, and provided understanding on why pride is something to be celebrated.

    “A good way to show support is to be a listening ear. Just be nice,” said Staff Sgt. Katlyn Gorgus, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician. “Be kind, and be careful with your words.”

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
