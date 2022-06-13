Fort Sill PAO staff earn top honors

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Col. Micheal Kimball, Fires Center of excellence chief of staff, presents the Civilian...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Col. Micheal Kimball, Fires Center of excellence chief of staff, presents the Civilian Service Commendation medal to Keith Pannell, deputy director of Fort Sill Public Affairs. Pannell won Best Feature Article in Training and Doctrine Command’s Keith L. Ware awards competition for his article titled "“USAG RP risk reduction coordinator uses personal experience to help Soldiers work through grief.” see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (June 13 2022,) — The Fort Sill Public Affairs team was recognized by the Fires Center of Excellence for their performance in the Training and Doctrine Command’s Keith L. Ware awards competition, with team earning four awards.



The awards are part of the overall annual Army Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition that recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program.



“When we have three people take first place and a fourth person take a third place award at the major command level just shows we have the most professional and dedicated PAO professionals in the Army,” said Lt. Col Dan Threlkeld, Fires Center of Excellence Commander’s Planning Group director.



Judith Oman, a public affairs specialist since 2016, took home the TRADOC 2021 Videographer of the Year.



“Judith Oman works to better herself with each project,” said Don Herrick, FCoE PAO director. “Every product is a new opportunity to tell the stories of the Soldiers, families and civilians who live, work and train on Fort Sill while creatively conveying command messaging.



Oman’s submission videos for the 2021 Women’s History Month is a five-video series introducing each of the women of DES; highlighting their service, hard work and achievements, what inspired them to serve and speak of any challenges that they faced as a woman in the service.



“It’s just wonderful to win this,” Oman said. “The support I’ve gotten from the entire team has just been awesome. They really support creativity, and they always encourage me to strive to be better.”



For Layout and Design, David Johnson, art director for FCoE Publications, took home first place for his contributions to the Field Artillery Bulletin and the Air Defense Artillery Journal.



Monica wood, a news writer and photographer for PAO, earned best News Article for her submission “Fort Sill’s garrison command team headed by Taylor and Taylor in Taylor Hall.” The article summarizes Col. Rhett Taylor’s ascension to garrison commander at Taylor Hall.



“Monica works hard and maintains a very high quality of outgoing news in both written and digital formats,” said Herrick. “She is an excellent photojournalist and assists in managing social media accounts, as well as Fort Sill websites.”



Finally, Deputy Director of FCoE Public Affairs Keith Pannell, earned first place in the Feature Story category with his submission “USAG RP risk reduction coordinator uses personal experience to help Soldiers work through grief.” While the article was written during his time assigned to U. S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, it highlights his ability to convey command messaging through the use of written words.



“The name Keith Pannell has been synonymous with Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs for the last 17 years,” said Herrick. “Keith’s ability to convey command messaging, on two continents, has been a large part of the reason both the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill public affairs offices have been exemplary in the last year.”



All four winners were presented with Civilian Service Commendation Medals by Joe Gallagher, deputy to the commanding general in a ceremony June 10 2022.



"Being in public affairs allows us to tell the story of the less-than-one-percent of Americans who wear the Army uniform," said Pannell. "Sure, it's our job, but it's also an incredible honor to tell the stories of the Soldiers and civilians who are Fort Sill's part of the Army."



The Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program. On behalf of the Secretary of the Army, the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs conducts the competition annually in order to recognize, cultivate and inspire excellence within the Army public affairs community.