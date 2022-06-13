Photo Essay: Military Appreciation Lunch provided at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Military Appreciation Lunch on May...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Military Appreciation Lunch on May 12, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of service members and military retirees participated in the event. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and was part of the installation observance of May as Military Appreciation Month. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Service members are shown participating in the 2022 Fort McCoy Military Appreciation Lunch on May 12, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Dozens of service members and military retirees participated in the event.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and was part of the installation observance of May as Military Appreciation Month.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



