    Photo Essay: Military Appreciation Lunch provided at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy

    Military Appreciation Lunch provided at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy

    Service members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Military Appreciation Lunch on May

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Service members are shown participating in the 2022 Fort McCoy Military Appreciation Lunch on May 12, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Dozens of service members and military retirees participated in the event.

    The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and was part of the installation observance of May as Military Appreciation Month.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 16:11
    Story ID: 422837
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Military Appreciation Lunch provided at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Military Appreciation Month
    DFMWR
    McCoy's Community Center

