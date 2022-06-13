Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History in the making: Arkansas' first Black general officer assumes command of state's Army Guard

    Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Leland Tony Shepherd

    Courtesy Photo | CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Leland

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Story by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    For the first time in Arkansas’ history, a Black man is in command of the Arkansas Army National Guard.

    Col. Leland Tony Shepherd was promoted to the rank of brigadier general June 12, 2022, and, shortly afterwards, assumed command of the Arkansas Army National Guard in back-to-back ceremonies in an aircraft hangar on Camp Joseph T. Robinson.

    “I’m incredibly excited to welcome you to the command team,” Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas’ adjutant general said during the change of command ceremony. “You’ve always led by example and from the front. You have exactly the right skill sets to write the next chapter in the history of this great organization.”

    Shepherd assumed overall command of the 6,500 Army Guardsmen from Brig. Gen. Bradley J. Cox of Jacksonville, who will become the Arkansas National Guard director of the joint staff. The Arkansas Army National Guard consists of four brigades: 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade, 87th Troop Command, and the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade.

    Penn praised Cox for his leadership the past three years as the state’s National Guard was called out for numerous natural disasters and as Guardsmen responded to the coronavirus pandemic the past two years.

    Shepherd, in his comments to the formations of Soldiers assembled, told them his priorities are on personnel first, the mission, readiness, equipment posture, safety, training, adaption of the Army’s new fitness test, and a “diversity program that we all can embrace.”

    Shepherd is the first Black general officer to command the Arkansas Army National Guard, and just the second Black general officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard. The first Black general officer was Brig. Gen. William J. Johnson who pinned on the rank on Oct. 16, 2007. Johnson retired in 2012.

    Shepherd was born in Guyana, South America. He has a doctoral degree in Executive Leadership from the University of Charleston, West. Va. He has a master’s degree in Information Technology Management from Webster University, Mo., and a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the Army War College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management from Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

    Shepherd served two combat tours in Iraq. One in 2004 and one in 2008 as a signal officer on each deployment. He’s been awarded the following medals: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Iraqi Freedom Service Medal. Additionally, he’s been awarded the Combat Action Badge, and the prestigious Order of Mercury, Bronze; for the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence and selflessness, for those who have contributed significantly to the Army Signal Corps.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 14:44
    Story ID: 422824
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
