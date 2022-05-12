Photo Essay: May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of training and daily operations is shown May 12, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of training and daily operations is shown May 12, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During May 2022, there were 9,130 troops who trained at the installation. The month held the First Army Best Warrior Competition, Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition, Army Reserve Expert Medical Badge competition, Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge competition, Reserve Soldiers working on troop projects, institutional training, and weekend and extended combat training events as well. Fort McCoy's motto is to be "The Total Force Training Center." See more about Fort McCoy by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes of training and daily operations are shown May 12 and 13, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During May 2022, there were 9,130 troops who trained at the installation.



The month held the First Army Best Warrior Competition, Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition, Army Reserve Expert Medical Badge competition, Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge competition, Reserve Soldiers working on troop projects, institutional training, and weekend and extended combat training events as well.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



