Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part I

    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of training and daily operations is shown May 12, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes of training and daily operations are shown May 12 and 13, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During May 2022, there were 9,130 troops who trained at the installation.

    The month held the First Army Best Warrior Competition, Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition, Army Reserve Expert Medical Badge competition, Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge competition, Reserve Soldiers working on troop projects, institutional training, and weekend and extended combat training events as well.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 13:24
    Story ID: 422808
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army training
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT