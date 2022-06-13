Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Army National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor

    Kentucky National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson | Kentucky National Guard veteran Sgt. John Burlew speaks to friends and family that...... read more read more

    OWENSBORO, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    OWENSBORO, Ky. -- A Kentucky Army National Guard veteran was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor in a ceremony at the Owensboro Armory in Owensboro, Ky. on June 10, 2022.

    Sgt. John Burlew was presented the medal by U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie during the award ceremony with the Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton present.

    Burlew served in the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 20th Special Forces Group and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2002.

    While on patrol in a canyon in Afghanistan on May 19, 2002, Burlew’s patrol came under direct enemy fire.

    Burlew immediately provided medical treatment to his special operations team. Burlew was also credited with providing cover fire during the same operations.

    The award was presented to Burlew 20 years after his actions.

    To get the award approved, Kentucky Army National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Carl Cooper, G-1 awards manager, had many hurdles to face.

    Cooper brought the award to the attention of Lamberton, who helped reach out to Guthrie’s office to get the award approved.

    Burlew recognized the many people involved in the process.

    “A lot of people were involved in this process, more than I can name, frankly,” said Burlew. “It's nice, and it's humbling that so many people care that much about it 20 years later to make sure it got pushed through.

    “And it's a complex deal to award medals to people that aren't in the service anymore. You can't just go back to your old unit and have them do it.

    “You have to go through Human Resources Command, and they have to get signatures, they have to be petitioned. It's a big deal. I'm thankful and humble.”

    Lamberton was excited to be able to bring recognition to our Kentucky veterans.

    “We have a mindset, a soldier for life,” said Lamberton. “Sgt. Burlew, you're a Kentucky Guardsman for life.

    “I appreciate the example that you set for your actions and your camaraderie with your fellow Soldiers. Being able to recognize you for those efforts is very unique.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 11:24
    Story ID: 422789
    Location: OWENSBORO, KY, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Army National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Kentucky National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor
    Kentucky National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor
    Kentucky National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor
    Kentucky National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor
    Kentucky National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor
    Kentucky National Guard veteran awarded bronze star with valor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    awards
    bronze star
    National Guard
    valor
    John Burlew

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT