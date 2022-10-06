Arizona Native Earns Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Photo By Edward Jones | 220610-N-XY052-1035: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 10, 2022) NC1...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | 220610-N-XY052-1035: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 10, 2022) NC1 Mark S. Hambrick, poses with his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement award after being pinned and recognized by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni and command members. (U.S. Navy Photo by Edward S. Jones, Public Affairs Officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (June 10, 2022) NC1 Mark S. Hambrick, II who has served as a Recruiter, Onboarder, and Leading Petty Officer (LPO) for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2018, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his dedicated service. Hambrick was recognized and pinned by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni.



Hambrick’s recognition was well-deserved as he was responsible for attaining 81 new contracts and as the Lead Onboarder for Division Six achieving a 100% shipping mission. As LPO for Navy Recruiting Station Hollywood Park, he led five Recruiters and oversaw the qualifications of six advanced Recruiters and two LPOs.



Hambrick, who is from Goodyear, Arizona, and graduated from Desert Edge High School, was honored to receive the awards and thankful to those who helped him become the best Recruiter he can be.



“This really means a lot. It’s been a long four years, but I want to thank everyone in here for the mentorship and training,” said Hambrick.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.