NMCB-5, Marine Wing Support Squadron 373 complete airfield damage repair

220609-N-MQ841-2085 VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (June 9, 2022) Builder 2nd Class Stacy Baly, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, uses a magnesium float to repair a damaged spall during Operation Turning Point, also known as their Field Training Exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Operation Turning Point is an around-the-clock exercise that focuses on constructing advanced bases while maintaining proficiency in tactics and survivability. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class William Ramirez)

U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are completing a portion of Operation Turning Point, also known as their Field Training Exercise (FTX) in Vandenberg Space Force Base.



The Seabees at Vandenberg Space Force Base work hand-in-hand with the Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373 to train on airfield repair (ADR). They set up ADR as a specific mission to fix the runway.



Before the Seabees repair the runway, the Marine Explosive Ordnance Disposal team installs charges around the runway to create holes for notional missiles. Then the Seabees and Marines work together to repair the runway during a short timeline.



The team conducts the training to support future missions requiring continuous repairs, even in places receiving missile attacks on the airfield.



Their ultimate goal is to repair a minimum operating strip of 600 feet, which would have at least 30 craters, in less than 12 hours. However, they have their challenges, like managing logistics, such as materials and construction equipment maintenance.



“The construction mechanics have been working hard on maintaining the equipment,” said Lt. Gerardo Prattsperez, the airfield damage repair officer in charge at NMCB-5. “It’s just that things happen; it was expected. That’s why we have a team of mechanics. And I have to see how much cement and aggregate I’m utilizing. Then, when we get the attacks, I’ve got to balance. That’s one of our main challenges, too, material management.”



Like the rest of the FTX details, the ADR team must self-sustain with food, water, sleeping arrangements, and security support. They also have to keep communications with the battalion’s main body detachment and the airfield commander to feed them information on when they can land aircraft again.



“The reality is, if I’m conducting this in a Marine or Navy installation, I will have the support of the base in some aspects. But if I’m on an island alone with my team, I need to be fully independent and self-sufficient.”



In addition to the ADR site, NMCB-5 has sites throughout Southern California, onboard Naval Air Weapons Station China, Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, and San Clemente Island. Once the battalion completes FTX, they will be qualified to deploy.



NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.