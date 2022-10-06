NUWC Division Newport to hold in-person hiring event for scientists, engineers on June 29

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport will hold a hiring event for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and information technology (IT) careers on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. The in-person event will be held in Building 80 located on Defense Highway, just outside of NUWC’s main gate.



NUWC Division Newport has more than 100 positions available for engineers, scientists and business professionals. We are hiring talented individuals in various fields such as engineering, science, business, financial, contracting, security, math, physics and cybersecurity.



Register for quick entry to the event by creating an account in the Talent Acquisition Portal at: https://tinyurl.com/234r36kv



Applicants should bring résumés, educational transcripts and DD Form 3150. Interviews may be conducted and offers may be extended at the event.



Because Division Newport’s COVID-19 community transmission level is at “medium,” vaccinated attendees must show proof of vaccination using DD Form 3150. A copy of the form will be sent to all registrants and the form is available for download here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/DD-3150%20-%20Certification%20of%20vaccination%20-%20v3%20-%20BLANK.pdf?ver=kRjwzTv60SSwPqH1a2Q3MQ%3d%3d



The DD Form 3150 will also be available at the event, however, bringing a completed form with you will expedite entry. Unvaccinated attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours prior to entry.



If you have questions about the event, email nuwc_npt_recruit.fct@navy.mil



For more details about NUWC Division Newport, visit: www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.

