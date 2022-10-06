HUREX maintains Charleston readiness

Photo By Airman Caleb Parker | Joint Base Charleston officials take part in a Hurricane Conditions exercise at Joint...... read more read more Photo By Airman Caleb Parker | Joint Base Charleston officials take part in a Hurricane Conditions exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 9, 2022. The HUREX simulated the appropriate procedures needed to be taken by all base agencies in the event of a catastrophic storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Parker) see less | View Image Page

Team Charleston officials conducted a Hurricane Exercise (HUREX) June 6 – 9 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.



The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, forecasters are predicting above-average hurricane activity for 2022 with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms.



The HUREX simulated the appropriate procedures needed to be taken by all base agencies in the event of a catastrophic storm.



“Every exercise is an opportunity to evaluate and improve our installation’s readiness and resiliency,” said Tech. Sgt. William Cleveland, 628 th Air Base Wing Inspector General Office NCO in charge of exercise plans. “The purpose behind this HUREX was to evaluate the base’s ability to prepare, respond and recover from our most likely natural disaster threat.”



Members of the 628 th Air Base Wing, 437 th Airlift Wing, 315 th Airlift Wing and several mission partners had their readiness and abilities put to the test as the HURCON levels changed throughout the exercise.



“With any natural disaster, unpredictability can be a cause for concern,” said Cleveland. “However, we have well trained professionals who care about and are invested in the overall success of Charleston’s response to the upcoming hurricane season. That commitment is what will ensure that we are ready.”



South Carolina residents can find more information about hurricane evacuation zones and their storm surge vulnerability on www.scemd.org



Joint Base Charleston members can stay up to date throughout the hurricane season by following our official social media accounts. Additional information is below to help Team Charleston stay prepared.



www.ready.gov

https://www.scemd.org/prepare/know-your-zone/

https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/noaa-predicts-above-normal-2022-atlantic-hurricane-season#:~:text=NOAA's%20outlook%20for%20the%202022,of%20a%20below%2Dnormal%20season