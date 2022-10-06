Photo Essay: Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment crews hold live-hoist training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operates a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for live-hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter. The unit completed the training for three hours at the lake on June 7 and Wisconsin National Guard troops complete their annual training at Fort McCoy for 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operates a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for live-hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year.



This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter.



The unit completed the training for three hours at the lake on June 7 and Wisconsin National Guard troops complete their annual training at Fort McCoy for 2022.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.