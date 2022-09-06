Navy Recruiting Command Seeks Fleet Support in Recruiting

Story by Elijah G. Leinaar, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs.



MILLINGTON, Tenn. (NNS) – Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) launched a recruiting campaign communicating that all U.S. Navy Sailors hold a responsibility to help in the recruiting mission as influencers within their local, online and hometown communities June 10.



The campaign, Every Sailor is a Recruiter, drives home the impact that Sailors around the world have a responsibility to share their Navy experiences, and inform people of what careers, benefits and experiences the Navy offers. The goal is to spread Navy awareness and influence people to join the Navy as a career path. Each and every active and reserve Sailor has an obligation to help select, mentor and prepare the next generation of Sailors to man the fleet.



“I remember several times going to the USS Cod Submarine Memorial as a child and hearing sea stories from the WWII veterans who volunteered there,” Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin, NRC National Chief Recruiter said. “Their stories inspired me, and eventually I joined the Navy. I believe it was my experiences, career and my stories that influenced my sister and brother to follow in my footsteps and join the Navy too.”



Sea stories told to family and friends by Sailors can improve their understanding of the Navy, which is why in April 2019 NRC launched its Sea Story podcast. Sea Story, as well as other informative content, can be found on America’s Navy YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/americasnavy .



“I believe every one of us joins the Navy for one of three reasons, with a singular goal in mind,” Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command said. “We joined to get away from something, to get to something, or to change something about ourselves. All of which leads to the goal of being the best version of ourselves in service to our country. Right now America has the lowest propensity to serve than it ever has. We have almost 350,000 people in the Navy and each of us has a unique, but common story about where we came from and the many opportunities the Navy has provided since joining. Those personal stories, when shared, are a recruiting-force multiplier.”



Sharing their experience of life at sea, naval operations, training missions and much more, not only inspires future Sailors to join, but it also increases the public’s understanding of how the Navy internationally impacts trade, security and humanitarian aid.



“Every Sailor has a voice, and it’s not just up to recruiters to represent the Navy back at home, but it is their duty to share their experiences and inspire people to serve their country,” Allchin said. “Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, I know first-hand how rare it can be in non-fleet concentration areas to hear anything about the Navy. So, I tell my shipmates to share your stories!”





NRC leadership recognizes that young Americans today have more employment options and opportunities than ever before, so the Navy is offering record high enlistment bonuses from $25,000 to $50,000 to be competitive with the strong civilian labor market.



“I recognize that we’re in competition for the best and the brightest young Americans from all walks of life,” Walker said. “Nevertheless, I believe military service is not just about the money. There is a lot of pride that comes from serving your nation and helping those in a time of need. I feel the added economic incentive, military benefits package and the inherent excitement tied to service in the world’s premiere Navy, helps us attract and retain the kind of talented young people our Navy needs to maintain our competitive advantage into the future.”



Thousands of recruiters are working nationwide to achieve a goal of 40,800 enlisted, 3,318 officers for fiscal year 2022, with a similar goal pending for fiscal year 2023.



As part of the Every Sailor is a Recruiter campaign, a referral system has been created for Sailors to use by texting NAVYNOW to 764764. This generates a Navy referral message linking them to the Navy referral submission website: https://surveys.max.gov/745754?lang=en



NRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:44 Story ID: 422616 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Recruiting Command Seeks Fleet Support in Recruiting, by Elijah Leinaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.