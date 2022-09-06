NAVFAC Awards Contract for Veterinary Treatment Facility in Hawaii

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $20.9 million firm-fixed price contract to Nan Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii on June 7 for the construction of a new veterinary treatment facility for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



“This project will help to replace an old facility with a new state of the art building that will bring needed support for not only our military working dogs, but our military families’ pets as well,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Project Manager Aaron Kam.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a new facility to provide full service preventive, diagnostic, surgical and dental care to government-owned animals, preventive and diagnostic services to privately-owned animals of service members, and spaces for military veterinarians’ public health services and food inspection responsibilities.



Work will be performed in Hawaii with an expected completion date of February 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:00 Story ID: 422613 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US