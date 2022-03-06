Pegnitz High School visits Grafenwoehr

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — Nineteen students from Pegnitz High School got a glimpse of the everyday life of a Soldier stationed at Grafenwoehr Training Area during an installation visit to Tower Barracks June 3, 2022.



The student visit was part of a partnership the town of Pegnitz has with 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment. The partnership was officially started in 2020 as a way of bringing the local community together with their neighboring active-duty unit.



“Our goal is to show the students what we do here at Grafenwoehr Training Area and give them a better understanding of why we are here,” 2nd Lt. Warren Mills, platoon leader for Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment said. “We are here to defend U.S. assets but we are also here for them and their community.”



Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment welcomed students telling them about the history of the U.S. Army in Grafenwoehr and their current missions, highlighting the day-to-day life of the Soldiers.



“We want the students to see that we aren’t so different. We share common values, we share a common history here in Bavaria,” Lt. Col. David Henderson, Battalion Commander for 1-6th Artillery Regiment and 41st Field Artillery Brigade said. “The U.S. Army has been a part of Bavaria for almost 80 years now, so I hope they take away a greater appreciation for what an American Soldier does and that we are a part of their community.”



The day wasn’t all presentations and lectures, however. The students actually lived a day in a Soldier’s combat boots. They participated in an Army Physical Fitness Test, got hands-on training with military equipment and vehicles, ate Meals-Ready-to-Eat, toured the single-Soldier barracks, visited the post exchange and took a bus tour of the training grounds.



“This is a very unique opportunity to be able to partner with a town like Pegnitz,” Henderson said. “It is important for me personally because when I see my Soldiers interacting with the German students and the German Mayor, I can see them gaining a greater appreciation for their role and purpose in security for Europe.”



“I am excited for my students to see how life is outside of our little Pegnitz,” Mahir Jonas Emonds, English and physical education teacher at Pegnitz High School said. “A lot of the students want to go abroad and study in places like the U.S. and I think it is important for them to get used to the language and culture of places like America.”



The class was accompanied by the Mayor or Pegnitz, Wolfgang Nierhoff, who spoke about the importance of this partnership.



“When I was young, long ago, we had a partnership like this and we had the opportunity to even visit America and make American friends,” Nierhoff said. “I am happy this partnership has been revived and we hope it continues into the future.”

