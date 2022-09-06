Local Mayors visit Aviano

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st
Fighter Wing commander, alongside Italian air force Col. Marco Schiattoni,
Italian Base Commander, hosted the first 31st FW Community Council meeting with nine local mayors on June 7, 2022.
"There are both unique challenges and amazing opportunities for our Airmen and families as members of the local Italian community,"
said Bailey. "This forum gives community leaders
an opportunity to come together and identify ways we can meet those
challenges and enhance those opportunities, for the benefit of both our
Airmen and our Italian neighbors."
The Community Council meeting aimed to not only educate the Mayors on
issues, but to offer a forum for open dialogue on various topics like
housing options for Airmen and opportunities to increase awareness for off-base functions. The forum also gave the Mayors the opportunity to bring forward topics they wanted to address with the broader community.
"These meetings are for the successes and challenges," said Bailey. "We are here to build friendships, collaborate through transparency and trust, and grow our communities."
The base and community plan to hold these meetings annually.
