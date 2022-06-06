Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Wing kicks off Pride Month

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing hosted a Pride Kickoff event with a leadership panel, June 6. June has been federally recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month since 2000, when it was officially declared.

    The panel consisted of 17th TRW leadership and gave Goodfellow members an opportunity to discuss issues and hardships they see within the military community regarding LGBTQ+ equality.

    Guest speaker, Tech. Sgt. Alexandria Holder, 517th Training Group global language mentor, traveled from the Presidio of Monterey, in California, to speak on her personal experience as part of the LGBTQ+ community and discussed how her military career has affected her journey, both positively and negatively.

    See below for the list of events that Goodfellow will be holding throughout the month of June to continue to celebrate and recognize the LGBTQ+ community.

    June 14: Pride Community Panel at the Powell Event Center, 1:30 p.m.
    June 14 - 28: Flag Scavenger Hunt around Goodfellow
    June 17: Movie Night: Transmilitary at Crossroads, 3:30 p.m.
    June 20 - 22: Tunnel of Oppression Walkthrough Experience at the Airman Resiliency Center, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    June 24: Rainbow Color Run, 6:30 a.m., route TBD
    June 24: Lunch and Learn at the Western Winds Dining Facility, 11:30 a.m.
    June 25: Fashion Show at the Powell Event Center, 5:00 p.m.
    June 28: Candlelight Vigil and Closing Ceremony at the Norma Brown Building, 8:00 p.m.

    TAGS

    Pride
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    LGBTQ+

