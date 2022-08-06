Excellence In the Air: NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest Wins 2021 DISA Facility of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Satellite Communications Facility (NAVSATCOMMFAC) Northwest won the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) 2021 Facility of the Year award, presented on Monday, 6 June 2022.



This annual award formally recognizes outstanding DISN facilities for exemplary accomplishments, performance, and contributions made to enhance the effectiveness in which the Department of Defense Information Network is operated, secured and managed.



Navy Satellite Communications Facility Northwest received the award for leading the way in implementing operational and procedural guidance for emerging technologies in Department of Defense Satellite Communications (DoD SATCOM). In addition to normal Operations and Maintenance, NAVSATCOMMFAC supported nearly 1,000 satellite missions for its users while maintain 99.99 percent link reliability. They hosted numerous testing and training events and collaborated in the development of tactics, techniques, and procedures with various DoD agencies.



“A primary reason we at Navy Satellite Communications Facility (NAVSATCOMMFAC) Northwest received this award was due to the commitment exhibited by the entire staff,” said David Marshall, Technical Assistant / Quality Assurance Inspector for NAVSATCOMMFAC. “The world class efforts of the operations, maintenance and security teams of this large SATCOM Gateway are unsurpassed.”



NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest is a detachment of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT).



NCTAMS LANT’s mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces.

-USN-

