Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Excellence In the Air: NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest Wins 2021 DISA Facility of the Year

    NAVSATCOMMFAC Receives 2021 DISN Facility of the Year Award

    Photo By Matthew Klepeisz | Naval Satellite Communications Facility (NAVSATCOMMFAC) Northwest staff are presented...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Story by Matthew Klepeisz 

    NAVAL COMPUTER AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS AREA MASTER STATION ATLANTIC DETACHMENT JACKSONVILLE

    NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Satellite Communications Facility (NAVSATCOMMFAC) Northwest won the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) 2021 Facility of the Year award, presented on Monday, 6 June 2022.

    This annual award formally recognizes outstanding DISN facilities for exemplary accomplishments, performance, and contributions made to enhance the effectiveness in which the Department of Defense Information Network is operated, secured and managed.

    Navy Satellite Communications Facility Northwest received the award for leading the way in implementing operational and procedural guidance for emerging technologies in Department of Defense Satellite Communications (DoD SATCOM). In addition to normal Operations and Maintenance, NAVSATCOMMFAC supported nearly 1,000 satellite missions for its users while maintain 99.99 percent link reliability. They hosted numerous testing and training events and collaborated in the development of tactics, techniques, and procedures with various DoD agencies.

    “A primary reason we at Navy Satellite Communications Facility (NAVSATCOMMFAC) Northwest received this award was due to the commitment exhibited by the entire staff,” said David Marshall, Technical Assistant / Quality Assurance Inspector for NAVSATCOMMFAC. “The world class efforts of the operations, maintenance and security teams of this large SATCOM Gateway are unsurpassed.”

    NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest is a detachment of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT).

    NCTAMS LANT’s mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces.
    For more information on NCTAMS LANT, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NCTAMSAtlantic/ or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nctamslant/.
    -USN-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 10:49
    Story ID: 422484
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Excellence In the Air: NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest Wins 2021 DISA Facility of the Year, by Matthew Klepeisz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAVSATCOMMFAC Receives 2021 DISN Facility of the Year Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCTAMS LANT
    IW
    NAVIFOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT