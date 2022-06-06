Assumption of Responsibility held, Fort Polk welcomes Hanson

Photo By Christy Graham | Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson, incoming post command sergeant major, prepares to...... read more read more Photo By Christy Graham | Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson, incoming post command sergeant major, prepares to receive the colors from Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, signifying his assumption of responsibility at a ceremony held May 20 at Warrior Field. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — An assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk’s incoming Post Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson, took place May 20 at Warrior Field.

Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general, welcomed the distinguished guests, Soldiers and Family members in attendance at the ceremony.

“It is truly a great team Polk day, as we welcome back Command Sergeant Major Hanson, his wife Christina and their children Elizabeth, David and Colt to JRTC and Fort Polk”

Doyle thanked Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh for his time as the acting Post Command Sergeant Major.

“You’ve gone above and beyond in the last several months, and we’re all thankful for your commitment to Fort Polk and our Soldiers,” he said.

Doyle said that JRTC and Fort Polk is gaining a familiar friend and leader in Hanson.

“We are thrilled that you brought your beautiful Family back to Louisiana,” Doyle said.

Doyle said that Hanson previously served as an observer-coach-trainer for Task Force 2 and as the command sergeant major of the Live-Fire Division in Operations Group.

“I know this man. We’ve walked more than 40 iterations of battalion and brigade live-fire exercises at Peason Ridge, we’ve had conversations in the muddy Papa-9 pickup truck …, we drank coffee on chilly mornings and sweat through our body armor on blazing hot afternoons,” he said.

Doyle said he knows Hanson is the right leader for Fort Polk, as he is dedicated to the service of others, maintains high standards and is an expert coach, mentor and trainer for Soldiers.

“His experience and vast knowledge of our mission, along with his familiarity and absolute mastery of the surrounding Central Louisiana community, will help us master the role we have to be the crucible training event for Soldiers,” Doyle said.

Hanson will also do everything necessary to ensure the installation is well-run and maintained for Families, said Doyle.

“(Command Sergeant Major) Hanson is the leader we want our Soldiers to watch and follow. He’s been coaching, teaching, mentoring and putting people first throughout his entire career,” he said.

“Command Sergeant Major Hanson, welcome back to Fort Polk and know we are glad to have you home.”

Hanson first thanked those in attendance for the warm welcome he received.

“Brigadier General Doyle, thank you for the kind words and your trust in me in serving as the JRTC and Fort Polk Command Sergeant Major,” said Hanson.

Hanson said that he would not take his duties lightly.

“I’m truly honored and humbled for this opportunity to serve Fort Polk Soldiers, Families, Department of the Army civilians, our great retirees and the Central Louisiana surrounding communities,” he said.

Hanson said he and his Family have several fond memories of JRTC and Fort Polk, ranging from Friday Night Lights to days spent at the lake.

He said that they were excited to be a part of the many activities the area has to offer Families.

“JRTC and Fort Polk provides unique opportunities to serve with so many incredible Warriors. Not only in all the formations you see here today, but also in the rotational units that come here to receive the crucible training experience, as the Army’s premier CTC,” he said.

Hanson also offered a message to Soldiers, reminding them to focus on the fundamentals, be a master and always uphold standards.

“I look forward to getting out there with you Soldiers and seeing the impacts: you make every day for our Army,” he said.