Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Calvin Magcalas

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Calvin Klein Magcalas, quality assurance inspector with the 36th Maintenance Group, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB, Magcalas started as a structures craftsman where he led a team of 11 Airmen. During this time his corrosion experience was instrumental in the audit of 176 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron assets where he identified over $600,000 in needed repairs. His efforts were vital in securing a three year, $2.2 million War Reserve Materiel maintenance contract.



His outstanding work ethic directly led to his selection as quality assurance inspector for the 36 MXG and Wing TODO manager. He quickly assimilated himself to the duties of two separate positions. As the TODO Manager, Magcalas manages 16 accounts, 1,600 thousand publications, and has distributed 10 Time Compliance Technical Orders. His actions have safeguarded $2.3 billion in munitions and maintenance equipment.



Magcalas’s work ethic and unit involvement sets the tone for his peers and Airmen. He constantly demonstrates the importance of leading people and improving the unit by facilitating squadron physical training sessions and coordinating his squadron’s first ever 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman’s Day team building event.



“I feel that it is important to work hard because whether it's sitting in front of a computer or working under the hot sun, working hard builds your endurance and increases your confidence, especially on days that I know I have earned my Paycheck,” said Magcalas.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Magcalas!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 00:52 Story ID: 422414 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Calvin Magcalas, by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.