NAVFAC Pacific Awards $9 Million Contract for Work at Andersen Air Force Base Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $9,993,423 firm-fixed price contract to Granite-Obayashi JV of Watsonville, California, on May 26 for the design and construction of Hayman munitions storage igloos at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam.



“The construction of these new munitions storage igloos are great examples of the investments going into Andersen Air Force Base as we strengthen 36th Wing’s mission of projecting airpower and expanding combat capabilities from the forward edge of the Indo-Pacific,” said Col. David K. Aragon, vice commander, 36th Wing AAFB Guam.



The work to be performed provides for demolition and construction of three earth-covered munitions storage igloos and incidental related work.



Igloos will be modified for local seismic requirements and siting. Project will include electrical power, aprons, roads, lighting, intrusion detection infrastructure, communications infrastructure, and lightning protection system.



Work will be performed at Yigo, Guam, with an expected completion date of January 2024.

