MILITARY STAR Celebrates U.S. Army’s Birthday with One-Day-Only Savings

Photo By Marisa Conner | Join the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebration and save with MILITARY STAR in...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Join the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebration and save with MILITARY STAR in honor of the Army’s 247th birthday. June 14 only, save 10 cents per gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations, 15% at participating Exchange restaurants and $10 off at mall vendors. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – June 14 marks the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday and MILITARY STAR® is saluting the Nation’s oldest branch of service with exclusive one-day-only savings at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores worldwide.



On June 14, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR® card to receive:

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations and select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations instead of the everyday 5-cent discount

• 15% off at participating Exchange restaurants instead of the everyday 10% discount

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors (Coupon required. Visit the main store customer service desk to receive the coupon.)



“It is an honor for the Exchange to serve patriots each day around the world,” said Army Col. Brian Memoli, Exchange deputy director of logistics. “On the occasion of the 247th Army birthday, we extend a special thank you to all Soldiers and Army retirees, Veterans and families for all they do and have done for their Nation.”



Shoppers can find additional Army birthday savings in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com, including up to 40% off select tactical gear, up to 20% off select military gifts and more. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly ads.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange