USAG Fort Devens breaks ground for the new BeaverFit



By Jaz Levario

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Devens Public Affairs

June 2, 2022



Devens, Massachusetts – U.S. Army Garrison Fort Devens conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on May 31, 2022, to build a new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) Structure known as the BeaverFit at Fort Devens.



The BeaverFit structure, slated for completion in late 2022, allows soldiers to conduct the ACFT during severe inclement weather periods effectively. New England winters can be harsh and often last up to 5 months, thereby hindering the ability of units to test Soldiers and keep up with readiness.



This $1,750,000 state-of-the-art structure will provide a lighted and climate-controlled environment to allow year-round access and training. The BeaverFit amenities include:



· Single-sided performance rigs and storage lockers for mandated Army-approved ACFT equipment. A bridge rig will connect containers with 5 ACFT compliant Leg Tuck (LTK) stations.



· Blitz performance ability turf flooring with five lanes for executing Sprint Drag Carry (SDC) and Standing Power throw (SPT).



· Forge performance rubber flooring for 3-Repetition Maximum Deadlift (MDL)



· Adequate space within the five lanes to perform Hand Release Push-up (HRP) and or Plank (PLK).



To maintain military strength and accomplish the mission, soldiers must maintain their readiness, including fitness. Lieutenant Colonel Trent Colestock, Fort Devens garrison commander, is committed to providing the best facility and opportunity for Soldier success.



“Our entire customer base is extremely excited about this facility. The command team could not be happier for them. It’s a huge win for them as it’ll help enhance their physical readiness,” said LTC Colestock.



U.S. Army Garrison Fort Devens provides premier training capabilities and base operations support to the Total Force in New England.





