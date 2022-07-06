New Air National Guard exercise to test agility in Northern Michigan

ALPENA, Michigan – Air National Guard (ANG) Airmen and aircraft from more than 11 states will converge June 4-18 for exercise Agile Rage 22 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) in Northern Michigan. Agile Rage is a new, National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise series that focuses on annual currency and proficiency items, future concepts, and maintaining a war-ready posture for Air National Guard members.



Planners say exercises like Agile Rage 22 are re-defining Air Force operations, shifting focus to decentralized Command & Control and more distributed operations.



“The ANG is a battle-tested, low-cost provider of air, space and cyber power for America,” said Maj. Garrett Ruby, Agile Rage 22 exercise director. “Through Agile Rage 22, the ANG is developing and validating tactics, techniques and procedures for the future warfight, including distributed and austere air-to-ground strike capabilities for large-scale combat operations.”



Uniting nearly 1,000 Airmen from across the country, Agile Rage will validate proficiency in numerous mission-essential tasks such as Joint Intelligence Operations, Airspace Control, Search and Rescue coordination, Intra-theater airlift, Close Air Support and Agile Combat Employment (ACE). Additionally, Air Force Special Warfare will integrate assets at via long-range digital and voice communications to enhance targeting and intelligence capabilities in a Large Scale Combat Operational (LSCO) environment.



Air National Guard aircraft scheduled to participate in Agile Rage 22 include the MQ-9 Reaper, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, C-130 Hercules, and the KC-135 Stratotanker. Additionally, UH-60 and CH-47 helicopters from the Army National Guard will participate, as well as CF-18 fighters from the Royal Canadian Air Force.



Agile Rage 22 will emphasize the use of ACE, a universal application to all combat air force operations. ACE is the ability to project combat power anytime, anywhere, to complicate an adversary's decision making process. To exercise these concepts, participating aircraft will redeploy at short notice to Volk Field, Wisconsin during portions of Agile Rage 22 and perform integrated combat turns (ICTs). An ICT enables the quick rearming and refueling of a running jet to reduce the aircrew’s ground time and get them back into the air.



Agile Rage is distinct from Northern Strike, the Michigan National Guard’s signature exercise series also held annually at the NADWC, but will utilize some of the same training resources at Camp Grayling and Alpena CRTC, which together include nearly 148,000 acres of ground maneuver training area and more than 17,000 square miles of special use airspace.



“Northern Michigan is one of the best places in the nation to test agility of ANG Airmen.” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, assistant adjutant general and Michigan Air National Guard commander. “Michigan is a champion for ACE and we are proud to host the first-ever iteration of Agile Rage, which leverages our state’s unique partnerships, training environment and ample resources to prepare for today’s fight, posture for future missions, and stay one step ahead of our adversaries.”



For more information please contact the Michigan National Guard Public Affairs office at 517-940-0881 or ng.mi.miarng.list.pao@mail.mil

