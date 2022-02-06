Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contract Awarded for Regional Maintenance, Repair Railroad Trackage Services at MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    From NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

    NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic awarded T & C Clearing and Railroad Repair, Inc., New Bern, North Carolina, a $15,071,469 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for regional maintenance and repair railroad trackage services at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina.

    The work to be performed provides for regional maintenance and repair railroad trackage services that will maintain MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS Cherry Point railroads in Jacksonville and Havelock, North Carolina. Work is expected to be completed by May 2027.

    Fiscal year 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) and military construction (Navy) funds.

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is the contracting activity (N40085-22-D-0051).

