USS Tripoli Embarks Japanese Self Defense Force Personnel

Story by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



PACIFIC OCEAN – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) embarked five members of the Japan Self Defense Force (JSDF) during a scheduled port visit to Iwakuni, Japan, May 21.

The JSDF is responsible for defending the nation of Japan and is divided into three services; Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) and Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF). Currently JASDF is the only service operating F-35s.

“Our Japanese counterparts asked us about everything,” said Tripoli’s Aircraft Handling officer, Lt. j.g. Eduardo Ople. “Of all the LHAs and LHDs we were the first one to embark 20 jets. Because of our experience they want to learn how we do business.”

While aboard Tripoli, the JSDF will gather operational knowledge and training from both Sailors and Marines. Maj. Yuji Kasuga, from JASDF said he expects his time on Tripoli will help the JASDF with future F-35 Lightning operations.

“The plan is for them to learn to fly off of ships, like we do,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Peter Ban, Marine Corps Forces Pacific liaison to the JSDF. “They’re here to help shape and develop their own program.”

In Oct. 2021, aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conducted test operations aboard JMSDF Izumo (DDH 183). The JMSDF is converting both Izumo and Kaga (DDH 184) to support F-35 operations.

“Bringing the JSDF members aboard Tripoli is kind of a follow on to VMFA-242 embarking on Izumo last year,” said Ban. “That was just a proof of concept that they could do it on one of their ships.”

U.S. military personnel train with the JSDF regularly in bilateral exercises such as Noble Fusion and Resolute Dragon.

“These kinds of exchanges allow us to work better with our allies and partners and build stronger relationships,” said Ban.

Embarking personnel on ships like Tripoli increases the Navy, Marine Corps and JSDF’s ability to integrate and confront emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. They also allow other U.S. allies to see firsthand how the Navy and Marine Corps team works together.

“The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps relationship and coordination is great,” said JASDF Maj. Eisuke Inatsu.

While in the Indo-Pacific region, the Sailors and Marines aboard Tripoli will continue to hone their coordination, teamwork and partnership.

Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet.

