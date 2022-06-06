Battle of Midway Commemorated at Great Lakes

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | GREAT LAKES, Il. (June 6, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes has a memorial ceremony in...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | GREAT LAKES, Il. (June 6, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes has a memorial ceremony in honor of the Battle of Midway on June 6. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano) see less | View Image Page

(GREAT LAKES, Ill.) June 6, 2022 -- Naval Station Great Lakes and her tenant commands celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway with a ceremony at Ross Theater June 6. The keynote speaker for the event was Capt. Jason J. Williamson, NSGL commanding officer.

Sailors around the world celebrated the United States’ landmark victory at the Battle of Midway since late last week. Fought on the high seas of the Pacific 80 years ago, June 3-7, 1942, this battle altered the course of World War II in the Pacific and thereby shaped the outcome of world events.

The Battle of Midway was a naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II from June 4-7, 1942. It was six months after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and one month after the Battle of the Coral Sea. The Navy defeated the Imperial Japanese. U.S. forces inflicted devastating damage on the Japanese fleet that proved irreparable, and military historian John Keegan called it “the most stunning and decisive blow in the history of naval warfare.”

“Today, we consider the Battle of Midway’s legacy,” said Williamson, “when warfighters in the Pacific engaged in battle after having prepared the battlespace using the most timely intelligence; calculated the odds given the enemy’s order of battle; and then confidently moved into the fold, after having chosen the terms of engagement.”

Capt. Ken Williams, NSGL executive officer, laid a wreath in commemoration of those lost in the battle.

The event also featured prayers by Lt. Eric Brown, NSGL chaplain; Musician 2nd Class Carrie Blosser playing Taps; a color guard provided by Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes; and musical accompaniment by Navy Band Great Lakes’ Brass Ambassadors.