Chief Master Sgt. Schulz becomes new Command Chief at 158FW

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Chief Master Sergeant Adrianne Schulz assumed responsibility as the new command chief for the 158th Fighter Wing during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Vermont Air National Guard Base on June 4, 2022.



Chief Master Sergeant Jeffrey Stebbins, the outgoing Wing Command Chief relinquished responsibility after serving in that position for two years, and a total of 31 years in the Vermont Air National Guard.



“You took over about half way through our conversion to an F-35 wing, amidst an increasing pandemic, inspections, and then a successful F-35 conversion to operational status, only to be capped off by a short notice deployment only four months out of conversion,” Col. David Shevchik, 158th Fighter Wing commander said of Stebbins. “You have set us on a trajectory for excellence as an F-35 wing. Thank you for your partnership, your mentorship, and your friendship.”



Stebbins next assignment is as the State Command Chief at Vermont National Guard Joint Force Headquarters.



“From the beginning of my tenure as the wing command chief I focused on the fact that this is a team game and I’ve been honored to represent the office,” Stebbins said. “The women and men of the Green Mountain Boys, you continue to raise the bar. You are the finest the Air Force has to offer.”



After the brief ceremony, Schulz, the first female command chief in the wing’s seven decade history, addressed members of the 158th Fighter Wing.



“To the Airmen currently deployed…you make us so proud. Your professionalism, Vermont ingenuity and strategic thinking are paving the way,” Schulz said. “To the wing, please know that I promise to keep the best intentions of the men and women of the 158th Fighter Wing in every decision I’m a part of. I will do everything within my influence to help you achieve your personal and professional goals.”



Elements of the 158th Fighter Wing are currently deployed to Germany in support of ongoing NATO missions to deter aggression and assure partners and allies in the region and are expected to return to Vermont later this summer.



