Photo Essay: May 2022 barracks construction at Fort McCoy

Construction work is shown May 26, 2022, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., on a second new transient training troops barracks project on the post.



The $18.8 million project was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, which is the contractor who built the first barracks building at Fort McCoy, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The new contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020.



The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days. Currently contract completion is scheduled for December 2022. The barracks is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation.



This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.



The building is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The project also is part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future.



The Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project.



In the overview about the installation in the 2022-23 Fort McCoy Guide, it further details what the post has to offer.



“Fort McCoy’s mission is to strengthen Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, mobilization force generation installation, and strategic support area. As a Total Force Training Center, Fort McCoy’s primary responsibility is to support the training and readiness of military personnel and units of all branches and components of America's armed forces. Fort McCoy is a Mobilization Force Generation Installation prepared to support contingency operations as ordered.



“As a world-class installation, Fort McCoy’s continuing goal is to provide excellent customer service and facilities and to enhance the quality of life for all who train, work, play, or live here,” the overview states. “The Fort McCoy community truly is unique, with active, reserve, and civilian components working together for the betterment of all facets of life at the installation.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.