Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines rehearse defending key maritime terrain from assault

    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise

    Photo By Sgt. Micha Pierce | U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, secure a landing zone during Counter...... read more read more

    JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2022

    Story by Sgt. Micha Pierce 

    3rd Marine Division     

    OKINAWA, JAPAN – Holding camouflaged defensive positions in the jungles of northern Okinawa, U.S. Marines readied to repel an attack from an opposing force aiming to seize the island during a combat rehearsal, dubbed the “Counter Assault Exercise,” from May 9 to May 12, 2022.

    The Counter Assault Exercise, which took place amid days of unrelenting rain storms, was a force-on force training evolution between Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines (3/2) and 1st Battalion, 3d Marines (1/3). Marines from both battalions utilized the opportunity to strengthen their abilities to seize or defend key maritime terrain from an aggressor force and to operate across some of the most challenging terrain of the Indo-Pacific region.

    The exercise started with the Marines of 3/2 acting as part of stand-in forces responding to a regional threat by seizing key terrain through a joint vertical assault and immediately preparing to defend it from a counter assault by an adversary of numerically superior force. The plan called for the Marines insert via MV-22B Ospreys along with Marine Corps and Navy helicopter support, demonstrating the ability to move forces rapidly from island-to-island or from ship-to-shore.

    “One of the key outcomes of this exercise is that we were able to validate and refine our capabilities and our techniques to both employ Marines as stand-in forces in the Western Pacific, as well as rely on joint assets for aviation support and communications,” said Lt. Col. Charles Nash, commanding officer of 3/2.

    The exercise forced 3/2 to insert into a dense double-canopy jungle, identify advantageous defensive positions, and swiftly respond to and successfully defend an advance from an opposing force. It also offered an additional challenge of maintaining communications in a difficult environment while employing signature management techniques.

    "One of the great advantages of training in the Northern Training Area of the Okinawa jungle is that it gives us an opportunity to rehearse our long-range, low-emissions communications … to mask both our physical signature and our electromagnetic signatures,” stated Nash.

    The training focusing on the lethality of small, distributed units of Marines operating as stand-in forces in the first island chain.

    “One of the things we enjoy about training in northern Okinawa,” Nash continued, “is that this environment resembles much of the terrain within the first island chain … through the course of rehearsals and very tough realistic training, we are able to not just survive but thrive in and compete in this environment.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 03:55
    Story ID: 422231
    Location: JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines rehearse defending key maritime terrain from assault, by Sgt Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    Counter Assault Exercise
    Counter Assault Exercise B-Roll
    3/2 Counter Assault Exercise
    2/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    Counter Assault Exercise B-Roll
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise
    1/3 Counter Assault Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    regional security
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    Training
    2d Marines
    3D MARDIV
    Force-on-Force
    3d Marines
    4th Marines Regiment
    Northern Training Area
    EABO
    Expeditionary Advance Base Operations
    Counter Assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT