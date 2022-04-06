110th Wing changes commanders

Col. Daniel J. Kramer II assumed command of the 110th Wing during a change of command ceremony at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base (ANGB), June 4, 2022.



“The 110th Wing is the best multi-domain wing in the Air Force and what we do here is vital to our national security,” said Col. Shawn E. Holtz, former 110th Wing commander and Michigan Air National Guard vice commander at Michigan National Guard Joint Force Headquarters.



Battle Creek ANGB supports the remotely piloted aircraft mission for the MQ-9 Reaper. This involves a variety of operations, including close air support, air interdiction, intelligence collection, and quick strike capabilities with minimal danger to military personnel. The Wing is also home to a Cyber defense mission, Command & Control and planning support for U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa, and Agile Combat Support for military and civil authorities.



“It has been an honor to serve with the 110th Wing over the last three years,” Holtz said. “We successfully accomplished our missions and we were called upon many times to take on added responsibilities.”



During Holtz’s tenure as wing commander, the 110th Wing saw nearly 100 of its members activated to support the State of Michigan’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic, serving at food banks, testing sites, vaccination clinics, and other venues across the state. In late 2021, dozens of unit members were activated to support Operation Allies Welcome, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in U.S. history following the fall of Afghanistan.



“Serving the outstanding members of the 110th Wing will be the highlight of my career and I am grateful for the opportunity to build on all Col. Holtz has accomplished here over the past three years,” Kramer said. “The 110th has an amazing, 75-year history of service to our community, state and nation. My job is to make sure our members have everything they need to keep up that tradition in an environment that is inclusive and committed to excellence.”

