USS Tripoli Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



PACIFIC OCEAN - USS Tripoli’s crew took some time during the month of May to highlight the many contributions Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) have made to the service and continue to make every day.

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month is an annual celebration held in May to recognize the service and accomplishments of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders throughout history.

USS Tripoli held a ceremony for AAPI month that included guest speakers, traditional clothing presentations, as well as Asian cuisine.

“We recognize the influence and innumerable contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the achievements, vibrant culture, and traditions of the United States,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Josselyne Acevedo, a member of Tripoli’s Diversity Team.

Tripoli’s Diversity Team highlighted notable examples of AAPI service members such as Medal of Honor recipient, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Teleforo Trinidad and Navy Cross recipient Rear Adm. Gordon Chung-Hoon, who also has the distinction of being the first Asian-American flag officer.

“Our Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event really showed how diverse our command is,” said Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Fausto Ferrin, Tripoli’s Diversity Team lead. “Every month of the year highlights a different group of people, and I’m looking forward to getting to showcase all of these different groups and cultures.”

Four admirals and 724 master chief and senior chief petty officers are among the 24,000 Asian American and Pacific Islanders currently serving the Navy. They have a tremendous impact that is felt throughout the fleet.

Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 07:58 Story ID: 422197 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.